Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Stages Sit-in, Raises Slogans Against Govt In Satna

FP Photo

Uchehara (Satna): The Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in against BJP government’s policies at Uchehara bus stand on Monday.

Deputy chairperson of the district Panchayat, Rashmi Singh, president of Uchehara block unit of the Congress Sandeep Jaiswal and Rakesh Yadav were leading the agitation.

The Youth Congress leaders and the party workers raised corruption in the government, anti-people policies, undeclared power cuts and local problems.

The angry Congress workers also laid siege to the office of the sub-divisional magistrate.

A large number of people took the Congress membership in the presence of Singh.

She alleged corruption was prevailing in every government department.

The people as well as big and small contractors are fed up, she said, adding that people have come to know that the MP government talks only of commission.

She urged the people to vote for the Congress Party which will work for the poor.

MPCC president Kamal Nath has already said that if the Congress forms the next government, women will get Rs 1,500 a month and elderly people Rs 1,000 as pension a month.

Besides, gas cylinder will be available at Rs 500 and free power up to 100 units. Many villagers also took part in the agitation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)