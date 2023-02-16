Madhya Pradesh: Yearn for vote bank, TRP boosting Babas’ bussiness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Babas and Pandits are enjoying the blessings of Lady Luck in the state these days.

People from far-flung areas attend their durbars. The politicians of repute conduct religious events through these self-styled god men (Babas).

The leaders of the ruling party, as well as of the opposition touch their feet.

The reason for Babas’ good luck is connected to the assembly elections to be held by year-end.

In a religious event organised by Pradeep Mishra at Sehore, a woman died and many people fell ill because of mismanagement.

Mishra held such an event last year, and the administration had to stop it because of the unmanageable crowd.

Mishra was angry about it and cried during a religious preaching. Then politics started over the issue.

National general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya, former chief minister Uma Bharti and former minister of the Congress PC Sharma stood by Mishra.

The government was blamed for the mismanagement, but nobody could muster enough courage to criticise Mishra for holding such an event.

Besides Mishra, Dhirendra Shashtri of Bageshwar Dham, Jaya Kishori and Gurusharan Maharaj of Pandokhar Dham are hogging limelight these days.

Although the public have seen the misery of Babas, the public are mad after them.

Most of the people who organise religious events through these Babas are politicians. They think only about their vote bank, as holding religious events is the easiest way to collect people.

Blind faith in those Babas forces people to leave all their work and listen to the religious discourses.

As the politicians blindly follow these self-styled god men, the public, too, go after them.

The media houses are also eulogizing these Babas to increase their TRP.

The situation has come to such a pass that the anchors of one media house are competing with their counterparts from another house to take the interview of those self-styled god men.

Setting aside all people-related issues, the TV channels are busy showing Babas and Maulanas. As the media houses are showing these self-styled god men round the clock, the people are also getting attracted to them.

The entire team of social media walks with the Babas. They have become the managers of those styled-god men and make arrangements for the latter.

Some of the Babas are drawing lucky chits, and some are telling the ways about how to solve problems of their devotees.

To get quick success in the competitive world, people are going to the Durbars of self-styled god men.

Although their religious events cause trouble to people, the government is unable to control these Babas.

