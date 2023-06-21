Madhya Pradesh: X-Ray Machine At Satna CHC Out Of Order, Patients Suffer

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An X-ray machine installed at a community health centre in Uchehra has gone out of order, sources said.

The situation has come to such a pass that the X-ray room has been under lock and key for several months, and the person operating it is rarely seen on the hospital premises, sources in the hospital further said.

Patients from 70 village Panchayats have to move from pillar to post to get an X-ray facility.

Consequently, patients coming from far-flung areas are facing problems, but the hospital management barely pays any attention to it.

As a result, the patients are referred to the district hospital for X-ray, sources further said. Besides, a few doctors are also not found on duty.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: GRP MP Helpline App To Monitor Crimes In Train