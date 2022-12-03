Madhya Pradesh: World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s wushu player has been included in Indian contingent consisting of 20 athletes for the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship 2022 being held in Indonesia from December 3 to 11. Madhya Pradesh’s 17-year-old athlete Vanshika Namdeo will be part of 20-player Indian team. MP’s Vishwamitra Awardee coach Sarika Gupta, has been appointed as the chief coach of Indian Wushu team for World Wushu Championship. Wushu coach Gupta has been training Vanshika for past seven years. Coach Sarika Gupta told Free Press that Vanshika won many medals at the national level in the last few years. Sshe has been selected to be part of Indian contingent on the basis of her performances at different national-level tournaments. Till now, Vanshika has won a total of 24 medals at the national level including ten gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. She will be performing in 3rd set A group Changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu dual.