Madhya Pradesh: World Earth Day celebrated in Budni

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The World Earth Day was celebrated at Trident group in Budni town of Sehore on Saturday. The celebrations were led by managing director of the company Rajinder Gupta and CSR Madhu Gupta. The group held the World Earth Day celebrations to propagate the message of Save Earth, Save Life.

A sapling plantation programme and a painting competition was organised on the occasion at the Madhuban colony. The employees of the company as well as the residents of the colony played a pivotal role in ensuring arrangements for the smooth conduct of competitions.

Students of the DDUGYK School also participated in the competitions. The ones who fared well in the competition were awarded a certificate on the occasion.

Nitin Malhotra, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Dr Rakesh, Naveen Rai, Sunil Tripathi and Jagdish Saini were present on the occasion.