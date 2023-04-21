 MP: Panchayat Secretaries to be asked to collect taxes, says CEO of Sehore district Panchayat Ashish Tiwari
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed CEO of Sehore district Panchayat, Ashish Tiwari, has said Panchayat secretaries will be asked to collect water and property taxes.

The money so collected will be used for developing villages, he said.

A 2016-batch IAS officer Tiwari took over as chief executive officer of the district Panchayat on April 6.

He visited some villages in Budhni, Ichhawar and Bherunda and took feedback on the progress of work from the officials whom he directed to complete the projects on time.

Before coming to Sehore, Tiwari was posted in Gwalior where worked as additional collector, joint commissioner of transport department.

During an interaction with Free Press, he said his focus would be to make the village Panchayats self-reliant.

He will focus on building houses under Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Tiwari said.

The work under Nal Jal Yojna handed over to the Panchayats will soon be started to give benefits to the people, he said.

Hand pumps will be installed in those places where people face shortage of water during the summer, he said.

A meeting will be held with the traders to create a market for locally produced items, he said.

