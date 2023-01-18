Madhya Pradesh: Workshop held on forest fire management in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on forest fire management was organised by Dewas forest division under the guidance of forest conservator PN Mishra. In the workshop, forest area officers and front-line staff were explained ways to prevent forest areas from the fire. The main objective of this workshop was to reduce the incidents of fire in the forest area and loss of lives. Training of staff to register on the Forest Fire Alert System was given by forest guard Ritu Sisodia.

Notably, the Forest Survey of India provides advanced information about fire incidents and possible fire incidents through a fire alert system, which plays an important role in fire management. In order to make the members of the forest committees aware, a roster was made in each forest area and all forest area officers were directed to hold meetings with the committees so that the incidents of forest fire could be minimized. The ‘fire season’ starts from mid-February and the maximum number of fire incidents are reported in March and April. Hence, officers were directed to pay more attention during this period. A large number of forest range officers and subordinate forest staff were present in the workshop.