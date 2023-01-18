Bhopal: After PM’s advice Home Minister Narottam Mishra keeps mum over Gandhi-Godse film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra is keeping mum over the film “Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to the BJP leaders against making unnecessary comments on any film.

The film “Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh” has kicked up a row in the state. Interacting with the media persons, he said every word the Prime Minister utters is an order for him, and he would never deviate from it.

Prime Minister’s guidance infuses new lease of life into his being, Mishra said.

According to sources, during the national executive committee of the party, Modi advised the party leaders not to make unnecessary comments on films.

The Prime Minister reportedly said he works round the clock, but the party leaders make unnecessary comments on films, which the TV channels run throughout the day.

Mishra objected to the dress of film Pathan’s heroine, Deepika Padukone. After Mishra’s remarks, MP Pragya Thakur, Navneet Rana and a few other leaders made comments on Deepika’s dress in the film. Their remarks kicked up a political storm across the country.

A campaign has been launched in connection with boycotting films, and a few BJP leaders are playing an important role in the campaign.

Now that the Prime Minister has advised the party leaders against making such comments, they may keep their mouths shut.

