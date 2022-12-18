Madhya Pradesh: Workshop-cum-conference of urban bodies today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop-cum-conference for orientation and motivation of newly elected mayors, chairpersons of urban bodies, vice chairpersons and corporators will be held at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadauria will address the conference. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Sone Chiraiya fair and departmental exhibition at 12 noon and present awards to urban bodies, which performed excellently under Swachh Survekshan-2022 and did remarkable work in revenue collection.

Information about Mukhya Mantri Peyjal, AMRUT 2.0, Deendayal Antyodaya National Urban Livelihood Mission and other schemes will be given. Innovations e-municipality, automatic building permit system, GIS, accounting system, regularisation of unauthorised colonies and state level licence system for coloniser will be discussed. The challenges of Swachh Bharat and other missions, environmental pollution and rapid urbanisation will also be discussed. Projects, components and models of missions of Urban Administration and Development Department will be displayed at the workshop.