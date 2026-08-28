Madhya Pradesh Won't Have To Pay A Single Penny For Moong Procurement |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An agitation over the procurement of moong continued for several days in the state.

The protest also sparked trouble in the state capital for two days as the farmers blocked roads in the city.

But the state did not have to pay a single penny for procuring moong. Even after the government raised the limit for moong procurement, the purchase at the centres remained within the target given to them. As a result, the government will have no financial burden for procuring moong.

Farmers launched an agitation over the procurement of moong. Consequently, the government on July 29 decided to raise the limit for procurement from 25% to 60%.

The government also extended the last date for purchasing the produce until August 20. The government procured 5.33 lakh metric tonnes of moong.

The central government handed the target for procuring 4.54 lakh metric tonnes of the produce.

Afterwards, the central government added 84,492 tonnes of moong to the procurement target.

Now, the target for procurement has reached 5.39 lakh tonnes. Since the procurement target remained within the limit, the centre will pay the amount for procuring it.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a video conference with the state government on Thursday over moong procurement and the crop insurance scheme.

Chouhan took feedback on the progress of the scheme.