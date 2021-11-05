Madhya Pradesh: Women’s Under-19 One-Day Challenger’s Trophy, India C defeats India A

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-not out, studded with seven fours and a six, from Madhya Pradesh’s Soumya Tiwari, won India C their league encounter with India A on Friday by 67 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-19 One-Day Challenger’s Trophy being held at RCA Academy ground in Jaipur.

India C won the toss and chose to bat first. Apart from Soumya, Falak contributed 45 and Bawandeep contributed 21 to set a score of 197, losing six wickets. Muskan and Chandasi from India A bagged two wickets each and Nirmit and Ishmeen got one each.

Chasing the score India A collapsed within 38.2 overs, scoring 130 runs. Pooja got five wickets for India C while Subhra knocked down two of the India A batters. Janaki and Falak got one wicket each for the team.

Soumya has so far scored 171 runs in the tournament, studded with one century, one half-century, 24 fours and one six. She ranks second in the total runs scored in the tournament while stands at the tops with maximum fours in the tournament.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 06:59 PM IST