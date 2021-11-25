Watch video: Women from Upper castes should be dragged from their house to work, says Minister Bisahulal Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Department, Bisahulal Singh has stoked a controversy by targeting upper castes and their women.

He said that women from supper castes should be dragged from their house to work in society to ensure equality. A video of his statement has gone viral on social media.

Singh made this statement in an award ceremony for women held at Funga town of Anuppur district on Wednesday. He was chief guest in the programme.

“Thakur-thakar (upper caste) keep their women hostage in houses. They don’t allow them to work in society. The women from the upper caste should be dragged out of their houses and made work in society to ensure equality,” Singh said.

Though the minister could not be contacted for his comment, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Bisahulal Singh, who is actually ‘Bikaulal Singh’, should make it clear whether it is his personal opinion or he made this statement on behalf of his government. If it is his government’s opinion, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologize for insulting the women.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:07 PM IST