Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Watch video: Women from Upper castes should be dragged from their house to work, says Minister Bisahulal Singh

A video of his statement has gone viral on social media.
Staff Reporter
Bisahulal Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Department, Bisahulal Singh has stoked a controversy by targeting upper castes and their women.

He said that women from supper castes should be dragged from their house to work in society to ensure equality. A video of his statement has gone viral on social media.

Singh made this statement in an award ceremony for women held at Funga town of Anuppur district on Wednesday. He was chief guest in the programme.

“Thakur-thakar (upper caste) keep their women hostage in houses. They don’t allow them to work in society. The women from the upper caste should be dragged out of their houses and made work in society to ensure equality,” Singh said.

Though the minister could not be contacted for his comment, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Bisahulal Singh, who is actually ‘Bikaulal Singh’, should make it clear whether it is his personal opinion or he made this statement on behalf of his government. If it is his government’s opinion, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologize for insulting the women.”

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:07 PM IST
