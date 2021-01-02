Madhya Pradesh: Women Congress members to protest hike in LPG prices in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district Congress women wing will protest LPG price hike at Roshanpura Square here at about 2 pm on Saturday. The DCC president Santosh Kasana said Centre is putting burden on domestic budget constantly. Kasana said the Centre had increased Rs 100 on LPG cylinders and now again Rs 15 have been increased. To protest hike, the members of the wing will gather at Roshanpur Square at 2 pm and will protest the decision.

The price of domestic cooking gas or Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked in December following an increase in global energy prices. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use has been increased by Rs 50 from December 15.

In total, cooking gas prices have been increased by Rs 100 in December 2020 - the biggest in a single month. With the fresh rise, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 694 in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Furthermore, the price of a five-kilo short cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 and the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has now been increased by Rs 36.50.

A 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 720.50 in Kolkata, Rs 694 in Mumbai and Rs 710 in Chennai. In the first week of December, the rate in Delhi was Rs 594, Rs 620.50 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai.