Madhya Pradesh: Woman visiting Kubereshwar Dham accuses Pradeep Mishra’s nephew of assault, extortion

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman visiting Kubereshwar Dham has lodged a complaint with Sehore police against the nephew of religious preacher Pradeep Mishra accusing him of alleged physical assault and extortion.

The woman hailing from Neemuch in her complaint to Mandi police in Sehore on Monday, alleged that Mishra’s nephew Sameer Shukla and other members of the temple committee allegedly assaulted her on the temple premises.

Mandi police station house officer (SHO), Harinarayan Parmar told media persons that the complainant, Indra Malviya (35), a resident of village Ghat Pipaliya, Neemuch has alleged that the preacher’s nephew Sameer Shukla and other members of the temple committee assaulted her while she was visiting Kubereshwar Dham temple on Monday.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Sameer Shukla and others forcibly took her to a deserted room where they ‘assaulted’ her accusing her of stealing a gold chain, said SHO. They then allegedly demanded the woman to transfer Rs 50,000 to their account to settle the matter and let her leave, Parmar said, quoting the woman's complaint.

The matter is currently being probed, after which appropriate action will be taken in the case. The woman has been taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up, he added.

Woman dies on premises, reason not known

A middle-aged woman died on the premises of the Kubereshwar Dham temple in Sehore on Monday morning, the police said. The reason for the woman’s death is not known. The police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased, who is apparently in her 40s. The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem.

