Madhya Pradesh: Woman stabs mother of live-in relationship partner in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman stabbed and injured the mother of a man with whom she had a live-in relationship, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, when the man had gone to meet his mother leaving his partner, she rushed to his house.

As she saw his partner’s mother quarrelling with him, she stabbed the woman.

On hearing the yells of the woman, the neighbours of the man rushed to the spot and handed over the attacker to the police.

The incident occurred in Jamahar village under the old Cantonment area.

Locals said Ramlakhan Batham had fallen in love with a woman, Sonam, who lives in the Char Shahar Naka area. They had a live-in relationship.

A few days ago, Ramlakhan went to Mahu Jamahar to meet his mother. When Ramlakhan did not return, Sonam also reached the house of Ramlakhan in the village on Friday.

Sonam had a fight with Ramlakhan’s mother, Guddi Bai. After a while, Sonam stabbed Guddi Bai. The police took Sonam into custody and registered a case against her.

City superintendent of police Ravi Bhadoria said that a woman had been stabbed by the lover of her son. A case has been registered against the attacker, he said.