Madhya Pradesh: Woman, sister-in-law hang themselves from same rope in Datia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her sister-in-law chose the same rope for hanging themselves from a ceiling in Datia district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Barana Badera village under Bhander police station of the district. The deceased have been identified as Poonam Yadav, 30 and her sister-in-law Manju Yadav.

Manju had come from her in-laws' place in Datia to her parents to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

On Sunday noon, Poonam and Manju locked themselves in a room and allegedly hanged themselves. When they didn’t open the door, family members broke open the gate and brought them down. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the duo were declared dead.

Police sources said that Poonam and Manju were very close to each other. They used to spend most of the time together. “Poonam had even tattooed Manju’s name on her hand,” said a police officer.

In charge of Bhander police station Ravindra Gurjar said that a case had been registered and investigation was on to establish the reason that prompted the duo women to take extreme steps.

