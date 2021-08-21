Madhya Pradesh: Woman sends porn videos to minor girl, booked in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has been booked for sending porn videos and obscene photographs to a minor girl in Gwalior, officials said on Saturday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences against the woman at Janakganj police station of Gwalior.

According to police, the accused woman identified as Neha Barelia is a resident of Bhopal.

The girl’s mother, who is complainant in the case, told police that her husband had a dispute with the accused woman over some issues. She has constantly been sending porn videos and obscene photographs on her daughter’s WhatsApp number, the complainant said.

“I have asked her on many occasions not to send obscene videos and photographs to my daughter but she didn’t stop. She also threatened to lodge a fake case against my family,” the complainant woman told journalists.

In-charge of Janakganj police station, Sanjeev Nayan said that a case had been registered against the woman and a team would soon be sent to Bhopal for interrogation.

