Madhya Pradesh: Woman made to lie on floor after sterilisation surgery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was made to lie on floor after sterilisation surgery at the Community Health Centre in Pohari in Shivpuri District on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. She was not provided bed. As a result, the patient had no other option but to rest on floor in intense chill weather. The administration has pulled up doctors and sought clarification, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pankaj Jain said.

According to doctors, 30 beds are sufficient at CHC but during shifting of patients from one ward to another, chance are always there that patients are allowed to rest on floor if they cannot wait till full arrangement is made.

“It should not have been done. But actually, it was time of shifting patients from one ward to other wards. Doctors were busy in shifting. It may happen with some patients. But it is not true that beds are not provided to women after sterilisation surgery. We have 30 beds in Community Health Centre,” CMHO Dr Pankaj Jain said.

The health department has launched male sterilisation week from November 21 in Shivpuri. On first day, it received poor response, according to doctors. It will continue till December 4.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:38 PM IST