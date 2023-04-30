Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed with stone in Gwalior, probe on | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died as she was hit by a stone by an unidentified person in the Madhoganj locality of Gwalior, the police said. The police added that Superintendent of Police (SP), City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and others reached the spot.

Madhoganj police station house officer (SHO) Mahesh Sharma told the media that the body of a woman was found near mills in Madhoganj on Sunday. The police were informed who reached the spot. A big stone smeared with blood was also found lying near her.

Forensic experts were also called to the spot, after which the body was sent for post-mortem. The cops recovered the woman’s purse from the spot, inside which her identity proofs were found, due to which the woman’s identity was ascertained. She was identified as Malti Mutele, a resident of Taraganj.

CSP Rajesh Singh Chandel and Shiaz KM also reached the spot. It also came to light that the woman was a vegetable vendor. SP has directed all the police officials to probe the matter and arrest the accused involved in hacking the woman to death as soon as possible.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen