Madhya Pradesh: Woman in Ashoknagar abandones four-day-old girl in district hospital

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a lady in Ashoknagar district hospital allegedly fled leaving her 4-day-old daughter in the hospital.

The woman had given birth to the baby girl four days ago. Before escaping from the hospital, the woman had sent her mother and her husband to bring some essentials.

When both of them came back, the woman was found missing.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

Bali Visakha Rajak, who lives in the Ashoknagar district, gave birth to a baby girl in the district hospital four days ago.

Both the newborn and the mother were admitted to the maternity ward.

On Monday, Bali asked her mother and her husband to bring some essentials for her.

As soon as both of them went out, Bali left the newborn girl on the bed and escaped from the hospital.

When the duo returned, they found Bali missing. They looked for her everywhere but could not trace her.

The family members immediately informed the police and the hospital administration.

The police went through the CCTV cameras of the hospital and have started looking for the woman.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:10 AM IST