Madhya Pradesh: Woman held for possessing illicit liquor worth Rs 21,000 in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising Hanumantaal police personnel and crime branch officials have arrested a woman on charges of possessing illicit liquor, the police said on Sunday.

Hanumantaal police station incharge Umesh Golhani told the media that the crime branch received a tip-off on Saturday evening about a woman named Rakhi Sonkar possessing large quantities of illicit liquor at her place, located near Raja Babu dairy.

A team comprising Hanumantaal cops and crime branch officials was constituted, which rushed to the spot and detained Sonkar. When her house was inspected, the team found seven crates of country-made liquor.

The team took Sonkar into custody under Excise Act and seized all the seven crates containing illicit liquor. The cost of seized booty is close to Rs 21,000, officials said.

Currently, Sonkar is being questioned about the place from where she used to obtain the illicit liquor and other details too. Assistant sub inspector KK Dubey, head constables Chandrabhaan Singh and Mahendra Bisht and others played a pivotal role in cracking down on distribution of illicit liquor in the case.