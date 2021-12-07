Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Gulmohar city apartment, City center, Gwalior, the police said.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of CP colony Morar, became friends with Krishna alias Anil Sharma a few days ago. He lived in a flat at Gulmohar City apartment.

The woman told Anil that she needed a flat on rent. On which Anil called her to show the flat. She reached Gulmohar City apartment where Anil took her to a flat. He offered water to the woman.

The water contained some intoxicated element because of which the woman felt dizzy. Anil took her to his flat where there was another person whom he introduced as his friend Ajay.

Both of them raped the woman and fled from the spot. After that the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that on the complaint of the woman, a case had been registered against the two youths. The police began the search to nab the accused. Soon the accused would be in police custody, Sanghi added.

