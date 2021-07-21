Madhya Pradesh: Woman forced to drink acid over dowry demand, hubby & in-laws booked for attempt to murder

Bhopal/Gwalior: The superintendent of police (SP) Gwalior Amit Sanghi on Wednesday suspended a sub-inspector and sent SHO Vinayak Shukla of Dabra police station to Police Lines in a case related to dowry harassment of a 22-year-old woman, who was forced to drink acid, said police. SI Brahmadutt Deekshit was punished for negligence in handling the case.

The woman’s husband, who was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday night, had poured acid into her mouth as she had failed to meet his dowry demands. A search has been launched for two others, the police said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the husband and in-laws of the woman.

The action has come after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible.

Based on the victim's statement before an executive magistrate in Delhi, the police on Tuesday evening added the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (causing grievous hurt by use of acid) in the previously registered case of dowry, Sanghi said.

Investigation officer ASI Deekshit had registered only a case under Sections of dowry harassment and had omitted adding Sections of attempt to murder.

Victim Shashi Jatav lives in Simaria village of Dabra and was married to Virendra Kumar Jatav in April this year.

Her family had made all efforts to make it a grand celebrations but Jatav was bent on taking from them Rs 3 lakh to buy a new car.

The victim told that on June 27, the accused poured acid into her mouth and wanted her to die. Later, he rushed her to a hospital from where she was referred to Delhi.

Police said the accused husband was also arrested from Delhi. In her statements to police, she told that her in-laws and husband used torture her to bring dowry and on the day of incident, Jatav forcefully poured acid into her mouth.

As she survived and referred to Delhi, the women commission chairperson of Delhi, Swati Maliwal sought action against her husband on social media. As the matter became serious, SP ordered an inquiry into the incident and prima facie suspended the cop after finding him guilty of negligence.

SP Amit Sanghi said the woman’s condition is stable and two cops have been found guilty in negligence of duty.