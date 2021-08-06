Madhya Pradesh: Woman, daughter, sis-in-law charred to death

Bhopal/Jabalpur: A woman, her 7-year-old daughter and sister-in-law were charred to death in Gorabazar area of Jabalpur on early Friday.

Two of their family members were rescued by neighbours. The cause of fire is said to be short circuit.

The 70-year-old woman who was sleeping on the ground floor spotted flames and alerted neighbours.

The incident occurred in Pink city area around 2 am. Aditya Soni, a railway official told police that his sister Ritu Soni, 37, her daughter Pari and Neha, 32, were sleeping on the top floor of the house.

Neha is wife of Aditya Soni, said police. SHO Gora Bazar police station Sahdev Sahoo said they received information about the fire around 2 am and a team of police and of the fire brigade were sent to the scene.

However, by the time the blaze was brought under control, three persons had died. One of the women had died of suffocation, he said.

The deceased woman and her daughter were sleeping on the first floor of building in a room. Aditya and his wife Neha were sleeping in another room on same floor, he said. Arun Bala Soni, 70, was sleeping on the ground floor and she was brought to safety by neighbours who also rescued Aditya, but failed to save the two women and the girl.

Ritu is married in Bhopal and had gone to Jabalpur to see her ailing mother.