Madhya Pradesh: Woman, child die at Rudraksha Mahotsav, death toll mounts to three

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a child died during the Rudraksha Mahotsav at Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore on Friday. The death toll mounted to three during the festival.

Distribution of Rudraksha has been discontinued after the chaotic situation. Pundit Pradeep Mishra informed that it will continue now round the year.

A woman died on Thursday when the seven-day festival began. One woman died in the day and another lost her life in early hours of Friday, official sources said.

On Friday, three-year old Amodh Bhatt of Jalgaon, Maharashtra died. He was hospitalised for treatment. Amodh was admitted in ICU but could not be saved. On Thursday, 52-year old Mangla of Akola and Mangal Bai (40) of Malegaon Maharashtra, died, due to prolong wait in the queue.

Besides, around 50 people are missing. However, the administration attributed their missing to collapse of mobile network due to heavy rush as mobile towers handle only 1k connections. Around 20 lakh devotees flocked to Dham for Rudraksha mahotsav leading to a chaotic situation.

Bhopal resident Sandesh Nema said that his aunt Shashi Nema alias Munni aged 50, resident of Udaipura Raisen is missing since Thursday.

Similarly, assistant director fisheries Sehor Bharat Singh Meena said that his relative Saroj Bhai Pati Narayan Singh, a resident of village Khejra Vidisha, had come to the Dham since Friday and has been lost from his party.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sudhir Deharia said, ‘A three-year-old boy died on Friday. Previously, a 52-year-old woman died in Kubershwar Dham. So, total deaths are two only. Both were outside the state.’

Sehore collector Praveen Singh Adhayach informed Free Press, ‘At present, the rush reduced to 3 lakh from 20 lakh. Around 17 lakh devotees went back overnight. Rudraksha distribution has been stopped. However, Katha continued. Kuberashwar Dham management itself stopped distribution of rudraksha. Situation is now under control.’

2 devotees die, 6 hurt in Barwani

Two women died and six were injured in a road accident in Barwani. They were returning from Rudraksh Mahotsav. A van (MP-19-DV-6783) rammed into a tree at Julwania under Julwania police station. Shobha Bai (50), and Kamal Bai (55), died. Both were of the same family from Amalner, Maharashtra. Three women, the driver and others were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital. SHO Julwania, Vinay Arya confirmed it stating that there were 8 devotees in the van. It rammed into a tree early in morning.

MPHRC seeks explanation from Sehore admin on Kuberashwar Dham mismanagement

MP Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has served notice to the collector and SP of Sehore district for the people had faced mismanagement of the administration while participating in the Rudraksha Mahotsav organised at Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore. Factual report sought answers on five points within a week.

The Commission has asked to give explanation, on connection with the event or the programme being organised in Kubereshwar Dham, by the organisers giving information about the estimated number and other arrangements to be made to what extent. It also asked whether the administration, ensured basic availability of the arrangements.

What arrangements were made on the basis of the estimated number of people regarding uninterrupted traffic. What efforts have been made to handle the situation arising due to health and safety of the people. What legal action has been taken by the administration to correct such circumstances which went out of control due to the arrival of excess people and vehicles.