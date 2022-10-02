Madhya Pradesh: With Uma at his side, CM talks of drug-free state

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ex-CM Uma Bharati and Baba Ramdev launch statewide de-addiction campaign on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Lal Parade Ground on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that no stone will be left unturned to make the society drug-free. Government and society will together work in this regard. Moreover he announced that hookah lounges will not be allowed to operate on the soil of the state.

He was addressing the state-wide drug de-addiction campaign program at Lal Parade Ground on Sunday. While administering pledge to the people present to make Madhya Pradesh drug-free, he said that the government and society together will make the state drug-free. He said state will make every possible contribution to the drug-free India campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Various activities related to drug de-addiction will be conducted in each city and village in the state-wide drug de-addiction campaign. He said such an excise policy would be chalked out so that addiction habit should not get promoted. Activities like hookah lounge will not run on the land of the state. Strictest action will be taken against those involved in drugs and illegal activities.

He said that the youth should not go towards drugs, with this aim, sports and yoga activities will be expanded from village to village in the state. State government, along with religious leaders and society, will conduct activities to make the state drug-free.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar said that activities are being jointly conducted by all the Ministries including the Union Home Ministry in the drug free India. Teachers and students are being made aware of the Navchetna module made for drug de-addiction.

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharati said it is necessary to give the form of mass movement to get rid of drugs and alcohol.

Swami Baba Ramdev, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Patanjali Ayurved said that the enthusiasm of the CM is like Himalaya. Under his leadership, a holy Mahayagya for drug de-addiction is being started in the state.

Kamlesh Patel "Daji" President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Dr. Chinmoy Pandya, Vice Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Gayatri Parivar, national organisation secretary of Arogya Bharti Dr. Ashok Varshney, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Prem Singh Patel, religious leaders of different societies etc were present on this occasion.

Read Also Bhopal: Strict action will be taken against drug traders