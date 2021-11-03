Madhya Pradesh: Winter setting in with nippy nights, dim days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Bhopal have felt the chilliness of the ensuing winter, as the dry northerlies have begun to blow across the state.

With 10°C minimum temperature, Mandla and Raisen remained the coldest places in the state during the past 24 hours, the weather office said.

The nights are so cold, that the residents of the state capital have begun to put on woolens.

The day temperature on Tuesday was, however, higher than was experienced on Monday. So many citizens came out of their homes without woolens.

A light fog hung over a few places in the city on Monday night.

Driving a two-wheeler without wearing knitwear at night has become difficult.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in the state capital was 30°C, said weather office.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature in the city in the past 24 hours was 12.4 °C.

The evenings have begun to fall early. There will be no major change in the temperature in the next 48 hours.

Cold may intensify after Diwali. The daylight will soon get dimmer and the nights foggier.

In the meantime, the winged guests have begun to descend on the banks of the Upper Lake. Their number will soon grow.

