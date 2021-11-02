Madhya Pradesh: Soumya’s century fails to earn victory for India C team in Under-19 cricket trophy

Bhopal: Despite a century from Madhya Pradesh’s Soumya Tiwari for India C, the team was defeated at Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger cricket trophy on Tuesday.

The former team, which won the toss and chose to bat, set a target of 189 losing 8 wickets in 50 overs. India D chased the target in 47.4 overs losing 8 wickets.

Soumya scored 105 off 144 balls hitting 15 fours and partnered with Subhra who scored 30. MP’s all-rounder even took one wicket for the team but to no avail.

The entire batting lineup of India D was well in form. But it was the last leg of the team that ensured team’s victory.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:52 PM IST