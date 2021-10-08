Madhya Pradesh: Window slab of government school falls in Jabalpur, class seventh student died

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class 7th died after a window slab of an under construction building of government secondary school fell on him in Dungrai, Jabalpur on Friday.

The boy who died in the incident was identified as Karthik. According to the information, Karthik was playing outside an under construction building of the school.

As soon as the slab fell on him, the people nearby rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. He died there during his treatment.

On getting the information, Belkheda police station reached the spot and started the investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav has alleged the district administration and the education department. “They are responsible for the incident. I have been continuously raising the issue of the dilapidated government schools. I have also informed the district administration about this, but the administration did not pay any attention to it,” Yadav said.

Yadav has also demanded strict action against the guilty officials.

