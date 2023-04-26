Madhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly elections, says Congress regional in-charge Arun Yadav

Former Congress President Arun Yadav |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' newly-appointed Congress in-'charge of Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand regions Arun Yadav accused BJP of remembering the tribals only before elections.

On upcoming polls, he reiterated that the Congress will contest the elections under the leadership of Kamal Nath, as stated by Digvijay. "We are in talks with various regional groups and promise to perform even better than 2018, when most of our MLAs won Mahakaushal and Vind regions."

Yadav also questioned the government's reluctance to release the figures of the caste census. He promised that the Congress would increase reservation for the OBC community and release caste census if it wins MP Assembly Elections.

The 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are expected to be closely contested between the BJP and the Congress.