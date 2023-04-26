 Madhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly elections, says Congress regional in-charge Arun Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly elections, says Congress regional in-charge Arun Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly elections, says Congress regional in-charge Arun Yadav

The 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are expected to be closely contested between the BJP and the Congress, says Arun Yadav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Former Congress President Arun Yadav |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' newly-appointed Congress in-'charge of Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand regions Arun Yadav accused BJP of remembering the tribals only before elections.

On upcoming polls, he reiterated that the Congress will contest the elections under the leadership of Kamal Nath, as stated by Digvijay. "We are in talks with various regional groups and promise to perform even better than 2018, when most of our MLAs won Mahakaushal and Vind regions."

Yadav also questioned the government's reluctance to release the figures of the caste census. He promised that the Congress would increase reservation for the OBC community and release caste census if it wins MP Assembly Elections.

The 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are expected to be closely contested between the BJP and the Congress.

Read Also
MP: 70-year-old divyang woman charred to death in sleep in Jabalpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly...

Madhya Pradesh: Will perform even better than 2018 in Mahakaushal & Vind in upcoming assembly...

MP's Sanchi to become India's first solar city

MP's Sanchi to become India's first solar city

Shankaracharya united country by establishing Mutths: MP CM Chouhan in Bhopal

Shankaracharya united country by establishing Mutths: MP CM Chouhan in Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi has become 50 years old but his mentality is still of a 5-year-old, says MP CM Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi has become 50 years old but his mentality is still of a 5-year-old, says MP CM Chouhan

MP Weather Update: April to end on a rainy note; Indore, Gwalior to go cloudy

MP Weather Update: April to end on a rainy note; Indore, Gwalior to go cloudy