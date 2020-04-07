Madhya Pradesh: Why were health officials not put in isolation wards in hospitals? Human Right Commission serve notice on Chief Secretary

Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission (MPHRC) has issued a notice to the chief secretary over the media reports about the obstinate behaviour of top officials of health department refusing to get admitted in hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

The MPHRC sent the letter to chief secretary, Iqbal Singh Bains on Tuesday, taking suo motto cognizance of tweets of senior lawyer Vivek Tankha. He had tweeted copy of media report alleging mishandling by top health officials.

MPHRC has asked the government to inform them about the date and time of Corona test report of concerned health officials. It has also asked as to why these officials were not taken to hospital and kept in isolation ward immediately.

The Human Rights Commission has also sought the details of officers and other employees who were in direct contact of the infected officials. It has also asked if the persons who came in contact of these health officials been kept in isolation ward.

The seriousness of the situation could be gauged by the fact that the commission has asked the name of officials from the health department and district administration that were responsible to take these officials to the hospital. What action has been taken against the officers who did not discharge their duty of admitting them in the hospital, asked the commission.

The MPHRC has asked the names of officials who were negligent in implementing the protocol prescribed by the government.

The commission has given two days time to respond to the notice.