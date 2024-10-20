Madhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know

MP High Court, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked Directorate of Medical Education, Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, to explain why nursing teacher was not given admission in MSc (nursing). The court has sought reply in two weeks. Shilpa Srivastava from Jabalpur has filed a petition seeking permission to pursue MSc (nursing) course.

The High Court has demanded to know why the petitioner cannot be allowed to pursue two-year MSc (nursing) course after having done BSc. The government says that the petitioner was not given permission on the ground that she was already granted permission for BSc (nursing).

Hearing the petition challenging the legality of the said rule, the division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Shroff, while accepting the petition for consideration, issued notice to all the respondents and sought their reply within two weeks.

Petitioner’s counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur said, “HC has ordered Jabalpur medical college to reply within two week in this matter. Petitioner is nursing officer (teacher) and she wanted to pursue MSc nursing but she has not been given admission.” The reply has been sought from principal secretary, medical education, additional director, nursing, Bhopal, joint director, Medical College Jabalpur, Employees Selection Board etc.