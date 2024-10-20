 Madhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know

Madhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know

The court has sought reply in two weeks. Shilpa Srivastava from Jabalpur has filed a petition seeking permission to pursue MSc (nursing) course.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
MP High Court, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked Directorate of Medical Education, Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, to explain why nursing teacher was not given admission in MSc (nursing). The court has sought reply in two weeks. Shilpa Srivastava from Jabalpur has filed a petition seeking permission to pursue MSc (nursing) course.

The High Court has demanded to know why the petitioner cannot be allowed to pursue two-year MSc (nursing) course after having done BSc. The government says that the petitioner was not given permission on the ground that she was already granted permission for BSc (nursing).

Read Also
MP: Nursing College Bribery Scam Fallout; Admission Of 50K Nursing Students Hangs In Balance
article-image

Hearing the petition challenging the legality of the said rule, the division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Shroff, while accepting the petition for consideration, issued notice to all the respondents and sought their reply within two weeks.

Petitioner’s counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur said, “HC has ordered Jabalpur medical college to reply within two week in this matter. Petitioner is nursing officer (teacher) and she wanted to pursue MSc nursing but she has not been given admission.” The reply has been sought from principal secretary, medical education, additional director, nursing, Bhopal, joint director, Medical College Jabalpur, Employees Selection Board etc.

FPJ Shorts
Vikash Yadav, Wanted By FBI Over Pannun Murder Plot, Was Arrested By Delhi Police For Extortion; Later Released On Bail
Vikash Yadav, Wanted By FBI Over Pannun Murder Plot, Was Arrested By Delhi Police For Extortion; Later Released On Bail
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live: New Zealand Need 107 Runs To Win Their First Test In India In 36 years
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live: New Zealand Need 107 Runs To Win Their First Test In India In 36 years
Tata Nexon iCNG First Drive Review – Is It Worth the Switch to CNG?
Tata Nexon iCNG First Drive Review – Is It Worth the Switch to CNG?
Ratan Tata: Legend Who Transcended Industry And Touched Millions Hearts
Ratan Tata: Legend Who Transcended Industry And Touched Millions Hearts

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pay Attention To Ancient Construction Techniques: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Pay Attention To Ancient Construction Techniques: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know

Madhya Pradesh: Why Nursing Officer Denied Admission In MSc, HC Wants To Know

Minister Nitin Gadkari Suggests Roro Ropax Facility For Bhopal's Upper Lake

Minister Nitin Gadkari Suggests Roro Ropax Facility For Bhopal's Upper Lake

Madhya Pradesh's Sports Policy Remains Unchanged For 2 Decades!

Madhya Pradesh's Sports Policy Remains Unchanged For 2 Decades!

Bhopal Updates: BTech Student’s Body Found In Hostel; 3 Booked For Abducting Autorickshaw Driver

Bhopal Updates: BTech Student’s Body Found In Hostel; 3 Booked For Abducting Autorickshaw Driver