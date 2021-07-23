Madhya Pradesh: Why is Fire Safety Act not implemented in the state, asks MPHRC

BHOPAL: Taking cognisance of non-functional fire safety systems of hospitals in the state capital, the Madhya Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to cite reasons why Fire Safety Act has not been implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

The MPHRC has given a monthís time to the Urban Administration Department (UAD) to present a report related to safety audit conducted by some agencies where fire safety system was not working in more than 170 hospitals out of total 400 hospitals surveyed.

The safety audit was conducted during second wave of corona pandemic. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had issued notices to them but no action was taken since then.

MPHRC has also asked UAD to mention if government or the department has any plans to implement Fire Safety Act in state or if there is any proposal for it.

In another development, taking cognisance of another survey conducted by the Central School Organisation and Navodaya Vidyala Samiti of Central Government, MPHRC sought a report from the school education department on availability of mobile phones among school students. The report had said that over 70% of students do not have mobile phones.

The MPHRC wanted to know from the government about online education for such students. Referring to a case from Satna, MPHRC asked school education department as to how would a student study who has spent one-and-half-years without a mobile phone.