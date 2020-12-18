Madhya Pradesh: Who will be the state Youth Congress president? Results to be out soon

BHOPAL: The results of state president of Youth Congress to be announced shortly. The luck of nine candidates will be decided on Friday who had contested the election.

The polling for the state president and other organisational posts concluded on December 12. In the state, there are 3.50 lakh voters and during three-day polling, 1,11,821voters cast their votes. These votes have been received from all over the 230 constituencies of the state.

Earlier, 12 candidates were in fray. Later, MLA Vipain Wankhede withdrew his nomination and gave support to NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi. Another candidate Harshit Guru also withdrew his nomination and asked the supporters to give vote to candidate who fulfil hopes of Rahul Gandhi.

The third candidate Ankita Dolly also withdrew her nomination and gave support to Vikarnt Bhuria. Now, Vivek Tripathi, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA Premchand Guddu Ajit Borasi, Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha and son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria Vikrant Bhuria are in the fray.

The main contest will be between Vivek Tripathi, Ajit Borasi, Sanjay Yadav and Vikrant Bhuria. In February, elections were announced by the AICC. The online membership drive had started from February 27 and closed on March 3. The voter list scrutiny started from March 3 and concluded on March 6.