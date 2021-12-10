Madhya Pradesh: White tiger is gift of Rewa to the world, says governor Mangubhai Patel

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that Mukundpur Tiger Safari is one of the picturesque places of Vindhyas. The white tiger is the gift of Rewa to the world. Mukundpur Tiger Safari fully brings to life this historic achievement, said the Governor.

He said this during his visit to Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari Mukundpur of Rewa district. The Governor first saw the Royal Bengal Tiger and later spotted white tigers in the woods. He also spotted bears, chital, sambar and other wild animals during jungle safari. During the visit, former minister and MLA Rewa Rajendra Shukla informed the Governor about the efforts to establish Mukundpur White Tiger Safari and the history of white tigers. Director of Tiger Safari, Sanjay Raikhere gave detailed information about the facilities and wildlife, at the Tiger Safari.

He visited the Solar Power Plant located at Badwar. Information related to the establishment and development of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Plant was presented by the officials in the auditorium of the plant. It was told that 750 MW of electricity is produced from the solar power plant out of which 78 per cent power is being given to the state of Madhya Pradesh and 22 percent to Delhi Metro. Its total cost is Rs 4500 crore. This plant is established in an area of ??1672 hectares. This will give Madhya Pradesh a net profit of Rs 2026 crore in 25 years. Units of three private companies are set up to generate electricity in the Solar Power Plant.

He had a view of the solar plant from View Point. He described the establishment of solar power plant as a great achievement. The Governor also inquired about the labourers working in the Solar Power Plant. After this, the Governor inspected the tunnel under construction on the Rewa-Sidhi road. The construction work of the tunnel is in the final stages. With the completion of its construction, the movement between Rewa-Sidhi will become smooth and time and fuel will be saved.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:32 AM IST