Madhya Pradesh: Welcome ceremony of Public participation committee of Rewa girls college concludes

President of the committee, Pragya Tripathi, essayed the role of coordinator in the ceremony

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The welcome ceremony of public participation committee of Rewa girls PG college concluded successfully on Wednesday. Assemble speaker Girish Gautam was present as the Chief guest on the occasion.

President of the committee, Pragya Tripathi, essayed the role of coordinator in the ceremony. Assembly speaker Gautam addressed the attendees of the ceremony and stated that all the development works of the college shall be completed on a priority basis.

He then called all the officials related to road construction and issued instructions to them to complete the constructions works of the road leading to the college. After this, he also sought cooperation from the coordinator of the committee, Tripathi, to monitor all the development works of the college, so that it bags the first position across the state.

Following this, District president of BJP, Dr Ajay Singh said that coordinator of the committee, Pragya Tripathi, has been the alumnus of the same college and under her guidance, development will definitely take place on the college premises. Towards the end of the ceremony, coordinator Tripathi took over the stage and said that the institution fetched her immense respect and recognition. She added that she will conscientiously fulfil all the responsibilities that she has been entrusted with.

Professor of the college, Dr Rajshree Pandey bid the vote of thanks at the end.

