Madhya Pradesh: Speaker fetes armyman for his contribution to nation's safety in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly speaker Girish Gautam felicitated Yogendra Yadav, an army man for his outstanding contribution towards the safety and security of the nation on Monday.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at the government house in Rewa, where Member of Parliament (MP), Janardan Mishra, as well as Member of Legislative assembly (MLA), Panchulaal Prajapati were also present alongside Assembly speaker Gautam.

Assembly speaker Gautam bid a heartfelt welcome to Yadav on his arrival in the ceremony. Thereafter, Gautam addressed the attendees of the ceremony, to apprise them of Yadav’s valour. He said that Yadav fought for the safety and security of the country at the age of 19 years and wiped out the enemy forces completely.

He added that such tales of valour shall be an inspiration to everyone around Yadav. After this, he also reflected on Yadav’s feat of being conferred with the Paramveer Chakra by the Indian Army. Yadav then addressed the ceremony and said that he was touched by the love and the affection that he received in Rewa.

He continued by saying that Rewa’s sod has given birth to many a valiant soldier, who were martyred while fighting for nation’s security. Towards the end of the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to Gautam and people of Rewa.

