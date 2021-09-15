Madhya Pradesh: Weight lifters bring laurels to city

Nasrullahganj (Madhya Pradesh): Aishwarya Vaidh from the city got the gold medal in the sub-junior group weight-lifting competition (73kg) held in Sehore recently, officials said.

Many candidates from various districts including the ones from Fitness Gym took part in the competition.

Arshad Khan, also from the city, won the third place in the junior group (53-kg). Similarly, Ashami Balodia won gold in the senior group (66kg) in the competition.

Sub-divisional officer of police Prakash Mishra garlanded all the winners at a function on Tuesday.

Director of the gym Dinesh Panwar also greeted the winners.

Essay-writing competition held

Swami Vivekanand Career Guidance organised an inter-state essay writing competition as part of Hindi fortnight and Azadi Amrit Mahotsav.

In the first phase of the Hindi fortnight, an essay-writing competition was held in Sardar Vhallabh Bhai Patel Government College in Ladkui in Sehore. Fourteen students took part in the competition. A student of BA-III, Nikita Hariyale got the first position, Guruprasad Kewat (BA-II) the second position and Sunita Uke (BAA-II) got the third position.

They will take part in a competition to be held in the district on September 22.

ALSO READ Watch Video: Madhya Pradesh medical education minister claims to start medical courses in Hindi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:31 AM IST