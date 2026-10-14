 Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: SouthWest Monsoon Withdraws; Scattered Rainfall Expected In 20 Districts Around Weekend
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Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: SouthWest Monsoon Withdraws; Scattered Rainfall Expected In 20 Districts Around Weekend

The state is expected to witness another spell of rain from October 15 to 17. The Gwalior Chambal Rain Alert covers several districts, with rainfall likely to extend to Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions. The warning includes possible lightning and gusty winds. This post-monsoon rain in Madhya Pradesh is linked to an active western disturbance and cyclonic circulation system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: SouthWest Monsoon Withdraws; Scattered Rainfall Expected In 20 Districts Around Weekend
Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for 20 Districts from October 15 to 17 | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh weather forecast for October 2026: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Madhya Pradesh, but a fresh spell of rain is expected to affect parts of the state. After eastern Madhya Pradesh witnessed isolated and scattered rainfall for around five to six days last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of rain from October 15 to 17.

According to the IMD Bhopal weather forecast, an active western disturbance over northern India and a cyclonic circulation system are likely to bring changing weather conditions to northern Madhya Pradesh, extending towards the central and eastern regions.

The IMD weather forecast indicates the possibility of rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning during this three-day period. However, no weather alert has been issued for the Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions.

MP Rain Alert: Gwalior-Chambal And Sagar Divisions To See Rain

According to the IMD, the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions are likely to receive rainfall on October 15 and 16. By October 17, the weather system is expected to affect the Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions as well.

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The Madhya Pradesh rain alert includes the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in affected areas.

20 Districts Under Rain And Storm Forecast On October 17

The districts likely to experience rain and thunderstorms on October 17 are Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Maihar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.

Why Is It Raining After The Monsoon's Withdrawal?

According to weather experts, October often brings a mix of weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh, including warm days, cooler nights and occasional rainfall. This pattern has been observed over the past decade.

This year, too, the state is experiencing similar conditions, with sunshine during the day, a slight chill at night and intermittent rain as weather systems become active.

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