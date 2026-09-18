Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Another Spell of Rain Likely Before Monsoon Withdrawal Next Week | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has entered its final phase in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to start withdrawing from the state in the last week of September. However, before its exit, the state may see another spell of heavy rain, with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds likely in several areas until September 21.

Weather expected on Friday

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:45 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said monsoon activity has not ended yet. According to the seven-day weather forecast, rainfall activity is expected to continue across Madhya Pradesh from September 18 to 21, while it may become limited from September 22.

The weather department said, a low-pressure area is currently located over Saurashtra and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to around 5.8 km above sea level.

The monsoon trough is also passing through the low-pressure area and extending across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal before reaching the Bay of Bengal.

These weather systems are bringing moisture and influencing rainfall activity over central India. As a result, Madhya Pradesh may see different spells of rain on September 18 and 19.

Another weather system could develop after September 19. A cyclonic circulation over north Thailand may reach the north Andaman Sea by the evening of September 18. Under its influence, a new low-pressure area may form over the north Andaman Sea around September 19 evening.

The system is likely to move west-northwest towards the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast. It could bring another change in Madhya Pradesh's weather.

Rain Records

Madhya Pradesh has so far received 842.1 mm, or 33.1 inches, of rainfall, which is 88.9% of its seasonal quota.

The normal rainfall for this period is around 905.3 mm, or 35.6 inches. This means the state is currently around 2.5 inches short of its normal rainfall, with overall rainfall about 7% below average.

The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh have received around 2% less rainfall than normal, while the western parts are facing a larger deficit of around 11%.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

September 19

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

September 20

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.