Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Nights To Turn Cooler, Daytime Heat To Continue In October

Meteorological Department Forecasts drop in night temperatures | FP Photo

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that daytime temperatures are likely to remain high throughout October, while nights are expected to become cooler in the coming days. Drizzle and cloudy conditions were reported in parts of the Gwalior-Chambal and Rewa divisions on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, the impact of the current cyclonic circulation is expected to end from Monday. The weather is likely to remain dry over the next four days, with no significant rainfall forecast during this period.

The latest IMD Bhopal weather update suggests that nighttime temperatures may begin to fall further from October 20. However, daytime heat is expected to continue across several parts of the state.

Night Temperatures Drop in Several Cities

Several cities in Madhya Pradesh recorded relatively low minimum temperatures during the previous night. Indore recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Shajapur at 16.4 degrees, Chhindwara at 16.9 degrees, Pachmarhi at 17.5 degrees and Bhopal at 17.8 degrees.

The Madhya Pradesh temperature today reflects continued daytime heat, with maximum temperatures in Gwalior and Narmadapuram crossing 36 degrees Celsius.

Rain Chances Remain Low for Now

The Gwalior Chambal Rewa weather update reported changing conditions on Sunday, with light rain and cloudy skies in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj and Satna.

Despite these local changes, the Madhya Pradesh rain alert remains limited, as the department has not forecast rainfall over the next four days.

Weather expert say, a western disturbance is becoming active over northern India, while a cyclonic circulation is also present. Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh could occur if these systems influence the state in the coming days.

The MP weather forecast for October 2026 points towards continued daytime warmth, although nighttime conditions may gradually become cooler.