Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Sunshine Likely Across State, Rain Expected On October 7 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Madhya Pradesh after remaining active in the state for around 100 days. The monsoon arrived on June 24 and its withdrawal was announced on October 3. However, light rain is likely to continue in parts of the state in October, with thunderstorms, strong winds and rain expected in eastern Madhya Pradesh on October 7.

Weather expected on Sunday

Sunshine Expected In These Districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said that with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the weather has entered a new phase. Days are likely to remain warm, while nights will become cooler. Minimum temperatures in most cities are expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius.

He added that heavy rainfall, similar to what was witnessed in August and September, is unlikely. However, light and drizzling rain may continue in some areas.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

The monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 24 and covered the entire state within nine days. It remained active for six days in June, 31 days in July, 31 days in August, 30 days in September and two days in October.

However, the official monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. Rainfall recorded during this period is considered southwest monsoon rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh received a total of 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall during the monsoon season, against the normal average of 949.5 mm (37.3 inches). This was around 4% below the normal level.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh, including the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, received 4% more rainfall than normal. However, western Madhya Pradesh recorded 12% less rainfall than average.

As many as 25 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Singrauli, received normal or above-normal rainfall during the season.

The remaining 30 districts recorded rainfall below the normal level. Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and several other districts in western Madhya Pradesh faced rainfall deficits ranging from 9% to 51%.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

October 5

Sunshine Expected In These Districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

October 6

Sunlight will shine: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.