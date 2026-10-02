Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Monsoon Withdrawal From Madhya Pradesh Likely By October 10; Rain Expected In Eastern Districts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh by October 10, while the state will continue to experience sunny days and cooler nights. According to the weather forecast, most parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur, are likely to witness sunny weather over the next three days. Light rain is expected in eastern districts on October 5.

Weather expected on Friday

Sunny weather expected in: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:20 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said that temperatures are likely to remain high during the day, while nights will be relatively cool.

The monsoon season officially ended on September 30, but the monsoon has not yet withdrawn from any district in Madhya Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the withdrawal line is currently passing through Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan and lies above the Gwalior-Chambal and Ujjain divisions in Madhya Pradesh.

The monsoon is expected to withdraw first from these regions, followed by Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions. The withdrawal process may begin on Friday or Saturday.

Rain likely in nine districts on October 5

Weathermen said most parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to record maximum temperatures above normal in October. Light rain is also possible in some areas. On October 5, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol and Anuppur may receive light rainfall.

October is a transition month when the monsoon withdraws and skies gradually clear, leading to warmer days and cooler nights. Several cities have already recorded a drop in night temperatures.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Madhya Pradesh received 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall during the monsoon season, around 4% below normal. The state's average rainfall is 949.5 mm (37.3 inches).

Eastern Madhya Pradesh received 4% more rainfall than normal, while western districts recorded 12% less rainfall. Rainfall remained below normal in several districts, despite adequate showers in many other areas.

The weather department said below-normal rainfall in June affected the seasonal total. Although July, August and September recorded adequate rainfall, the deficit from June could not be fully recovered.

Weather in next 2 days

October 3

Sunny Weather Expected: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

October 4

Sunny Weather Expected: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.