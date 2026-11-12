Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Minimum Temperature To Drop By 2°C In Next Four Days; Cold Intensifies As Shahdol Records The Lowest At 9.9°C | FP Photo

Winter Season In Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that winter is gradually intensifying across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

Kalyanpur Records Lowest Temperature In Madhya Pradesh

For the first time this winter season, the minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh has fallen below 10°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded the lowest temperature at 9.9°C on the night of November 10–11, making it the coldest place in the state. Amarkantak in Anuppur recorded 10.1°C, while Karaundi in Katni recorded 10.4°C.

According to the IMD weather forecast, snowfall has started in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The Western Himalayan region is likely to receive rain and snowfall until November 13. Heavy rain and snowfall alerts have also been issued for several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

After this weather system passes, northerly winds are expected to reach Madhya Pradesh, bringing down nighttime temperatures further. The MP weather forecast for November 2026 suggests that cold conditions will intensify across the state during the second half of the month.

Bhopal Records Minimum Temperature Below 15°C

Among other locations, Damoh recorded 11.5°C, while Girwar near Shajapur recorded 11.8°C. The minimum temperature was 12.4°C in Indore, 12.6°C in Chhindwara and 12.8°C in Raisen. Pachmarhi and the Jabalpur-Mandla region recorded 13.2°C, followed by Nowgong at 13.4°C and Rewa at 13.6°C. Bhopal and Khajuraho recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2°C.

Minimum temperatures in the Shahdol division were up to 2°C below normal, while the Bhopal division recorded temperatures 1.9°C below normal. However, minimum temperatures in the Gwalior-Chambal region continue to remain above 15°C.

No Rain Alert In Madhya Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued no rain or thunderstorm alert in Madhya Pradesh for Thursday. The state witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall over the past week, adding to the festive atmosphere during Diwali. Weather conditions are now expected to remain dry as temperatures gradually decline.

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