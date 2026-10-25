Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Return Before Diwali, Heavy Showers Likely In 5 Districts | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is likely to change again before Diwali. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has issued a heavy rain alert for five districts in the eastern part of the state on October 28.

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area is currently active over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to become more intense and develop into a deep depression in the coming days. This weather system may affect several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

What expected on Sunday

The weather forecast for Madhya Pradesh on 25 October 2026 indicates bright sunshine. Bright sunshine will emerge across the following districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Note: The map provided is representative. Source: IMD / Survey of India.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The weather department has forecast dry weather across Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. Weather conditions are likely to change from October 28 due to the developing weather system.

According to the weather department, rainfall may continue in parts of Madhya Pradesh during the last week of October. The new weather system is also expected to affect the northwestern parts of the state.

Night temperatures are likely to fall further, bringing cooler conditions along with rain in some areas. As a result, both rainfall and cold weather may affect Madhya Pradesh towards the end of October.

Heavy Rain Expected in Five Districts

On October 28, rain is expected in around half of the state. Heavy rainfall is likely in Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat districts.

Thunderstorms, light rain and cloudy skies are expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

However, the weather is likely to remain clear in the Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Ujjain divisions, with sunshine expected during the day.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature Records

With the recent spell of rain coming to an end, temperatures have started dropping at night, bringing cooler conditions to several parts of the state.

Karaundi in Katni district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.1°C. Indore recorded 13.4°C, Amarkantak 13.6°C, Damoh and Pachmarhi 14°C, and Shajapur and Betul 14.5°C.

Daytime temperatures have also fallen, with maximum temperatures remaining below 30°C in most cities. Amarkantak, Malajkhand, Shivpuri, Betul and Pachmarhi recorded maximum temperatures between 27.4°C and 29.4°C.

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Weather In Next 2 Days

26 October 2026

The weather report for Madhya Pradesh on 26 October 2026 highlights bright sunshine. Sunshine will emerge across Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Note: The map provided is representative. Source: IMD / Survey of India.

27 October 2026

The weather update for Madhya Pradesh on 27 October 2026 is titled Sunshine-Rain. Bright sunshine will emerge in the listed districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Note: The map provided is representative. Source: IMD / Survey of India.