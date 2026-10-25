Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Political Yatra, Growing Bitterness, Total Surrender & More |

Political Yatra

A former chief minister of the state has recently launched a yatra. But regardless of whatever way he may try to portray it as a religious event, it has become clear that the yatra contains political undertones. Regarding the first phase of the Yatra, politicians in the state believe the former chief minister has embarked on a journey to serve twin purposes. In the first phase, his Yatra passes by the routes where a large number of his supporters live. Through the yatra, he wants to bolster the position of his son and to weaken a politician considered strong in the area. The politician has defected from the Congress to the BJP and become a union minister. Through the yatra, the former CM sidelined by the Congress has hogged the limelight. The support that the yatra has drummed up has forced the MPCC president, too, to participate in it. The former chief minister plans to unite his supporters again through the march.

Growing bitterness

Stories about the fuss between the head of state and a senior minister in the state cabinet have stirred up discussions in the corridors of power. Two recent incidents again exposed the chasm between the two. This time, the head of state visited the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh to perform Shashtra Pujan (worshipping weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra. The purpose of his visit to the state s financial capital was that he remained opposed to the senior minister performing the Shashtra Pujan. On Independence Day, he let another minister hoist the national flag in the city instead of the senior minister. Similarly, to prevent the senior minister from performing the weapon worship, the head of state reached the financial capital again on the occasion of Dussehra to participate in the programme. He did so even after taking part in several functions there a day before. The dispute between the head of state and the senior minister over attending functions in the city continued on previous occasions, too. The minister could not reach the functions, chaired by the head of state, on time. On the other hand, the way the head of state held meetings with the minister s adversaries during his night halt in the city sparked conversations in political circles.

Plan upsets masters!

Several leaders of the BJP look unhappy with the master plan. But they have little to do about it. Such leaders expressed their anger to the head of state. Yet, it had no impact. Similarly, the master plan upsets a minister. She suggested some changes in it. Nobody knows whether the higher-ups accept her suggestions or not. A former legislator vented his spleen at the master plan at a meeting with the office-bearers of the BJP s district core committee. He also complained about it at different places. He wants the government to cancel the Master Plan. The Member of Parliament, too, frowns upon it, but he knows the higher-ups will remain deaf to him. So, he maintains a silence over the issue. Despite the anger among these leaders, the government barely weighs their opinions. The state s indifference to their feelings has made these leaders unhappy.

Total surrender

A senior minister of the state cabinet has totally surrendered to the head of state. The boss has saved the minister s chair. So, he has surrendered to the head. A function recently took place in the minister s home district. The function went on together with the head of state s road show, and the sun continued to beat down on the road. The minister picked up an umbrella and stood, shielding his boss from the extreme heat. He stood protecting the head of state from the torridness until the show continued. At every function, he took the mike and heaped praises on his boss. The minister remains senior in the cabinet. But after he courted controversy, he stood to lose his cabinet berth. The head of state came to his rescue, and now, he has completely brought the minister out of the mess. So, the minister has submitted to his saviour. However confident the minister may appear, he fears lest the cabinet reshuffle should cost his chair. Thus, he has resorted to pleasing his boss.

Plough or gun?

The nights, stormy, wintry, or rainy, force farmers to sleep in their fields with sticks to protect crops from wild animals in rural areas. However painful the farmers' experience may be, the story remains hackneyed. A former member of parliament gingered it up, voicing concern over farmers' security. Their nightly plight moved the politician so much that he said instead of sticks, the farmers should carry guns to protect themselves and crops. It was, however, a little na ve of the former MP to think that the farmers would easily get guns. Because of the cost and the difficulties in obtaining a licence, guns remain inaccessible to them. The MP then appealed to the government to provide guns to farmers. Younger brother of a former chief minister of the Congress, the politician remained an elected representative from the BJP as well as from the Congress. Yet, his callow attitude often stirs up troubles for him as well as for the political outfit he represents.

In a huff

A major housing project in the state capital has been in a bind for two years. A BJP leader's attempt to hand over the project to a relative caused the jam. The leader spared no effort to create hurdles in the way of the project, but his efforts fell through. A company from another state has been dealing with all projects in the state capital for over a decade. As the firm pulls a lot of weight, the state party unit advised the leader to stay away from the deal. The leader, who held up the project for two years, decided to stand down. Thus. The firm from the other state walked away with the project, leaving the leader in a huff.