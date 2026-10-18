Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Rain Alert In 15 Districts, Temperature Drops By 2.8°C

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MP Weather Forecast Next 24 Hours: Rainfall and thunderstorms have continued across parts of Madhya Pradesh for the past 72 hours, bringing a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has issued a rain alert in 15 districts for Sunday, October 18, as changing weather conditions affect several divisions across the state.

Rain Alert In 15 Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

According to the IMD Bhopal weather forecast, rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Seoni and Balaghat.

The Gwalior-Chambal division has also been experiencing rainfall over the past three days. The changing weather conditions have affected several parts of the state, with rain and thunderstorms reported in different areas.

Cyclonic Circulation Affects Weather Conditions

A cyclonic circulation is influencing weather conditions across western and northern Madhya Pradesh. Its impact has been observed in the Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Jabalpur divisions.

On Friday and Saturday, several areas experienced rainfall. Sendhwa in Barwani district, Sehore and Pithampur also recorded rain. Meanwhile, cloudy conditions prevailed across the Rewa and Sagar divisions.

The continued rainfall and cloud cover have contributed to changing weather conditions across the state, with temperatures recording a noticeable decline.

Winter May Set In Around October 20

According to the Madhya Pradesh weather forecast, temperatures are expected to decline further, signalling the gradual arrival of winter. The winter season may begin to set in around October 20 as temperatures continue to fall.

The IMD has indicated that some districts may experience rainfall and thunderstorms on October 18 and 19. After this period, no further weather alert is expected to remain in effect, according to the information provided.