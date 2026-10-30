Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Prompts Rain Alert In 33 Districts Till November 2

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Alert In 33 Districts, IMD Forecast Continues Till November 2 |

Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: The impact of cyclone Arnab has been visible in Madhya Pradesh over the past two days. Mauganj has received light rainfall and drizzling on Friday morning, while several other parts of the state are also likely to experience rain and gusty winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, the rain alert in Madhya Pradesh is likely to continue until November 2. On Friday, around 33 districts, including Gwalior and Jabalpur, are expected to experience gusty winds and light rain.

Several districts, including Bhopal, Sagar, Singrauli, Pandhurna, Maihar, Damoh, Sehore and Narmadapuram, received rainfall on Thursday.

IMD Weather Alert In MP: 33 Districts On Alert

According to the IMD weather alert in MP, the following districts may experience rain and strong winds over the next 24 hours: Rajgarh, Vidisha, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Narmadapuram, Harda, Shajapur, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur are expected to witness clear skies and sunshine.

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Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh Brings Down Day Temperature

The MP rain and thunderstorm alert brought cooler weather to several parts of the state. Daytime temperatures dropped by around 2 degrees Celsius in many districts following the rain and storms.

Temperature Drop In Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi Records 15.2°C

The rainfall has also affected night temperatures across the state. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius last night.

Other places also experienced cooler nights. Naugaon recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius, while Amarkantak recorded 16.1 degrees Celsius. Khargone and Damoh recorded 17 degrees Celsius each, while Dhar recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius.