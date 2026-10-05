Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cooler Nights, Hot Days After Monsoon Withdrawal; Rain Likely In Eastern Districts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a change in weather after the withdrawal of the monsoon, with temperatures dropping at night while the days remain hot and sunny. The minimum temperature has fallen by up to 4 degrees Celsius in the last three nights.

The night temperature has dropped to 16°C in Amarkantak in Anuppur district and 18°C in Indore. A fall in temperature has also been recorded in Bhopal, Ujjain and Pachmarhi.

While nights have become cooler, bright sunshine during the day is making people feel hot and humid.

Weather expected on Monday

Sunshine Expected: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said that weather patterns in October over the last 10 years show a mix of rain, heat and cold. A similar trend is expected this year as well.

The weather became clear at the beginning of October, bringing strong sunshine during the day. At the same time, night temperatures have started falling, indicating the beginning of cooler weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh on October 7 and 8.

Rain is likely in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.

According to the weather department, there will be no rain in Madhya Pradesh on October 5 and 6. Sunny weather is expected across the state during the day.

Rain records

The southwest monsoon remained active in Madhya Pradesh for around 100 days this year. It entered the state on June 24 and completely withdrew by October 3.

The state received 908.4 mm, or 35.8 inches, of rainfall during the monsoon season. This was around 95.9% of the normal rainfall of 949.5 mm (37.3 inches).

Overall, Madhya Pradesh received around 4% less rainfall than normal. The eastern part of the state received 4% more rain than average, while the western region recorded 12% less rainfall.

Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions recorded around 4% more rainfall than normal. However, some districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni, recorded 5% to 21% less rainfall than normal.

In western Madhya Pradesh, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha recorded 9% to 51% less rainfall than normal.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

October 6

Strong Sunshine Expected: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

October 7

Strong Sunshine Expected: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Light Rain: Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat