Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold To Intensify After Diwali, Temperature May Drop To 10°C | Pinterest

Madhya Pradesh Cold Weather: The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that cold conditions will intensify after Diwali. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures may drop by 1–2°C over the next four days. Night temperatures could reach 10–11°C in several cities.

Last night, Indore recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 12°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol and Damoh recorded 12.2°C, followed by Girwar near Shajapur at 12.6°C. Umaria recorded 12.7°C, while Bhopal and Pachmarhi registered 12.8°C.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures remained at or below 30°C in Amarkantak, Pachmarhi, Malajkhand, Betul, Shivpuri and Karaundi. Chhindwara recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.4°C.

Diwali Weather Forecast: No Rain Expected On November 8

The IMD weather update brings good news for people celebrating Diwali. The Meteorological Department has issued no alerts for rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the day of Roop Chaudas.

The weather is also expected to remain clear on November 8, Diwali. There is no forecast of rainfall or storms, which means festive celebrations are unlikely to face weather-related disruptions.

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Drop: Cold To Increase After November 15

According to the MP weather forecast, temperatures in Madhya Pradesh are likely to fall further after November 15. Based on trends from the past decade, cold conditions usually become more intense during the second half of November. A similar pattern is expected this year.

The impact of northerly winds will be more noticeable in the Gwalior-Chambal division. These districts are directly exposed to cold winds from the north.

Historical records show that Gwalior once recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C in November, 57 years ago. Similarly, Ujjain recorded a record low of 2.3°C around 53 years ago.

Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur have also witnessed rainfall during November in previous years. The possibility of rain cannot be ruled out this month, as a weather system may become active during the third and fourth weeks.

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